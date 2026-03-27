Investigators arrest 16 in sting intended to stop online child sexual exploitation

A massive multi-agency sting in Nash County has removed sixteen alleged predators from the streets following a four-day undercover operation. Officials with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said more than 150 officers from 13 different agencies worked in Nashville to stop online exploitation, resulted in more than 80 criminal charges.

Investigators say the suspects believed they were communicating with children under the age of 16. In reality, they were messaging undercover officers posing as minors. The list of those charged ranges in age from 19 to 87. Charges include statutory rape, solicitation of a child by computer, and first-degree sexual exploitation. Among those arrested was a fugitive from Florida and a person facing 13 separate counts of sexual exploitation.

Nashville Police Chief Caleb Shockley credited the "power of teamwork" for the operation's success, noting that the goal was to stop exploitation before it ever reached a real child.

Authorities are now urging parents to stay vigilant and monitor their children’s online activity. They recommend reporting any suspicious interactions to local law enforcement or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Those arrested include:

