FEMA concedes to court ruling, stalled disaster-prevention funds could soon be distributed to several ENC communities

North Carolina is one step closer to receiving millions in stalled disaster-prevention funds following a legal victory over the federal government.

FEMA officially conceded to a court ruling that orders the agency to reinstate its Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities—or BRIC—program. This follows a lawsuit led by Attorney General Jeff Jackson, who argued that FEMA broke the law by abruptly canceling the program. At stake is roughly $200 million for pending projects across North Carolina designed to protect towns from future storms.

FEMA had initially resisted the court’s December ruling, but a new enforcement order has forced the agency to submit a restart plan. In a statement, Attorney General Jackson called the move "good news" but noted that the fight isn't over until the money actually arrives in local communities.

In its latest filing, FEMA says it will release the remaining BRIC funds in the coming months. The agency also announced it has begun accepting $1 billion in new funding applications.

Eastern North Carolina Towns with Stalled Projects

