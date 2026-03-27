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FEMA concedes to court ruling, stalled disaster-prevention funds could soon be distributed to several ENC communities

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 27, 2026 at 5:19 AM EDT
Pollocksville Mayor Jay Bender, left, talks with North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson about the rescinding of $1.1 million in FEMA funding that would have helped the small Jones County town that was devastated by Hurricane Florence elevate business buildings to prevent future flooding
Annette Weston, Public Radio East
File: In July, 2025, Pollocksville Mayor Jay Bender, left, talks with North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson, right, about the impact of rescinding of $1.1 million in FEMA funding that would have helped the small Jones County town that was devastated by Hurricane Florence elevate business buildings to prevent future flooding.

North Carolina is one step closer to receiving millions in stalled disaster-prevention funds following a legal victory over the federal government.

FEMA officially conceded to a court ruling that orders the agency to reinstate its Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities—or BRIC—program. This follows a lawsuit led by Attorney General Jeff Jackson, who argued that FEMA broke the law by abruptly canceling the program. At stake is roughly $200 million for pending projects across North Carolina designed to protect towns from future storms.

FEMA had initially resisted the court’s December ruling, but a new enforcement order has forced the agency to submit a restart plan. In a statement, Attorney General Jackson called the move "good news" but noted that the fight isn't over until the money actually arrives in local communities.

In its latest filing, FEMA says it will release the remaining BRIC funds in the coming months. The agency also announced it has begun accepting $1 billion in new funding applications.

Eastern North Carolina Towns with Stalled Projects

  • Princeville: The town is awaiting the remainder of nearly $11 million for major infrastructure construction. As of February, they had only received about $7 million in reimbursements.
  • Greenville: Local officials confirmed they have not yet received BRIC funding tied to their specific drainage improvements and stream restoration projects.
  • Pollocksville: The town is seeking over $1 million to elevate six commercial buildings in its downtown corridor along the Trent River.
  • Other Impacted Areas: Additional eastern towns and counties cited as being affected by the funding freeze include Aurora, New Bern, Bertie County, and Pamlico County.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston