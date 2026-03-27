Federal judge upholds controversial North Carolina election law

A federal judge has upheld a controversial North Carolina election law, sparking a sharp divide between state lawmakers and voting rights advocates.

U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Schroeder ruled on Thursday that Senate Bill 747 is constitutional, stating that any burden the law places on voters is "minimal." The 2023 law changed same-day registration rules, making it easier for ballots to be disqualified if a single address-verification letter is returned as undeliverable by the post office.

Advocacy groups, including Democracy North Carolina and the League of Women Voters, argue the ruling will have "devastating consequences," particularly for college students and low-income voters. They presented evidence during a 2025 trial suggesting the law specifically targets mobile student populations who often face technical mail issues on large campuses.

The Southern Coalition for Social Justice expressed deep disappointment, claiming the decision allows "unnecessary barriers" to remain in place that could disenfranchise first-time voters over simple technical snafus.

However, supporters of the law maintain it is a necessary step to ensure the integrity of the registration process. Despite the ruling, plaintiffs say their "resolve is stronger than ever," vowing to continue the fight against what they call systemic efforts to silence young voices at the ballot box.