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Federal judge upholds controversial North Carolina election law

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 27, 2026 at 5:44 AM EDT
Wikimedia Commons

A federal judge has upheld a controversial North Carolina election law, sparking a sharp divide between state lawmakers and voting rights advocates.

U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Schroeder ruled on Thursday that Senate Bill 747 is constitutional, stating that any burden the law places on voters is "minimal." The 2023 law changed same-day registration rules, making it easier for ballots to be disqualified if a single address-verification letter is returned as undeliverable by the post office.

Advocacy groups, including Democracy North Carolina and the League of Women Voters, argue the ruling will have "devastating consequences," particularly for college students and low-income voters. They presented evidence during a 2025 trial suggesting the law specifically targets mobile student populations who often face technical mail issues on large campuses.

The Southern Coalition for Social Justice expressed deep disappointment, claiming the decision allows "unnecessary barriers" to remain in place that could disenfranchise first-time voters over simple technical snafus.

However, supporters of the law maintain it is a necessary step to ensure the integrity of the registration process. Despite the ruling, plaintiffs say their "resolve is stronger than ever," vowing to continue the fight against what they call systemic efforts to silence young voices at the ballot box.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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