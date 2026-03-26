Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Officials warn residents about fake traffic violation texts

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published March 26, 2026 at 4:06 PM EDT
Adobe Stock image

State officials are warning residents about a text-message scam involving fake traffic violations.

The message is designed to look like an official document from Wake County District Court — it even includes a North Carolina seal. It claims the recipient has an outstanding traffic violation and must pay a fine to avoid penalties.

The North Carolina Judicial Branch says this message is fraudulent. Court staff and sheriff’s offices do not contact people by text or email to request Social Security numbers, credit card information, or payment of any kind.

That’s true even if the message includes your name and address or the names of real judges or law enforcement officers.

Officials advise residents not to click links or scan QR codes. Instead, mark the message as spam and contact the local clerk of court to verify outstanding tickets.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle