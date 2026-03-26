No charges filed after missing California girl was found living in North Carolina

A six-year search for a missing California girl has come to a quiet end in North Carolina with no criminal charges to be filed.

Eleven-year-old Karen Rojas was found safe earlier this month in Washington County, where she had been living under an alias and enrolled in a local school. Rojas first disappeared from Duarte, California, in 2020 at the age of five after her mother reportedly stopped cooperating with social services.

Despite being listed as a kidnapping victim for years, Los Angeles investigators confirmed this week that the child has been returned to her mother. Lieutenant David Kearney of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office stated that because the mother had legal custody at the time they left California, the case is now closed.

Officials in both states say the girl is healthy and the investigation is officially concluded.