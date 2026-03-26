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No charges filed after missing California girl was found living in North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 26, 2026 at 5:14 AM EDT
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

A six-year search for a missing California girl has come to a quiet end in North Carolina with no criminal charges to be filed.

Eleven-year-old Karen Rojas was found safe earlier this month in Washington County, where she had been living under an alias and enrolled in a local school. Rojas first disappeared from Duarte, California, in 2020 at the age of five after her mother reportedly stopped cooperating with social services.

Despite being listed as a kidnapping victim for years, Los Angeles investigators confirmed this week that the child has been returned to her mother. Lieutenant David Kearney of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office stated that because the mother had legal custody at the time they left California, the case is now closed.

Officials in both states say the girl is healthy and the investigation is officially concluded.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston