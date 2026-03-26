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Most primary results certified, North Carolina turnout marked at nearly 20 percent

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 26, 2026 at 5:22 AM EDT
There are no federal laws requiring organizations to give their employees time off to vote during working hours.
Adobe Stock photo
There are no federal laws requiring organizations to give their employees time off to vote during working hours.

The 2026 primary results are officially in the books for most of North Carolina.

The State Board of Elections voted unanimously Wednesday to certify state and local contests following audits in all 100 counties. More than 1.5 million North Carolinians cast ballots this month—a nearly 20 percent turnout.

While state races are final, certification for the U.S. Senate and several House districts is on hold until April. Officials say 16 provisional ballots across 10 counties still need to be processed to comply with a federal consent judgment.

Though these few votes aren't expected to flip any outcomes, the board says every legal vote must be counted before the federal results are made official next month.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston