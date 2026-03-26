Most primary results certified, North Carolina turnout marked at nearly 20 percent

The 2026 primary results are officially in the books for most of North Carolina.

The State Board of Elections voted unanimously Wednesday to certify state and local contests following audits in all 100 counties. More than 1.5 million North Carolinians cast ballots this month—a nearly 20 percent turnout.

While state races are final, certification for the U.S. Senate and several House districts is on hold until April. Officials say 16 provisional ballots across 10 counties still need to be processed to comply with a federal consent judgment.

Though these few votes aren't expected to flip any outcomes, the board says every legal vote must be counted before the federal results are made official next month.