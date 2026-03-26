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Former ENC school resource officer to register as a sex offender after sex act with student

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 26, 2026 at 5:29 AM EDT
Former School Resource Officer Isaiah Bradley pled guilty on Wednesday to felony counts of a sex act with a student and indecent liberties with a child.
Craven County Sheriff's Office
Former School Resource Officer Isaiah Bradley pled guilty on Wednesday to felony counts of a sex act with a student and indecent liberties with a child.

A former Craven County deputy is headed to the sex offender registry following a year-long investigation at New Bern High School.

Former School Resource Officer Isaiah Bradley pled guilty on Wednesday to felony counts of a sex act with a student and indecent liberties with a child.

The case began in March 2023 when the State Bureau of Investigation was called to look into reports of inappropriate contact. Sheriff Chip Hughes terminated Bradley immediately after those initial allegations.

Hughes said, “The Craven County Sheriff's Office remains committed to ensuring the safety of all students and to holding anyone who violates that trust fully accountable.”

Under the plea deal, Bradley will face supervised probation and mandatory registration as a sex offender.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston