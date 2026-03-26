Former ENC school resource officer to register as a sex offender after sex act with student

A former Craven County deputy is headed to the sex offender registry following a year-long investigation at New Bern High School.

Former School Resource Officer Isaiah Bradley pled guilty on Wednesday to felony counts of a sex act with a student and indecent liberties with a child.

The case began in March 2023 when the State Bureau of Investigation was called to look into reports of inappropriate contact. Sheriff Chip Hughes terminated Bradley immediately after those initial allegations.

Hughes said, “The Craven County Sheriff's Office remains committed to ensuring the safety of all students and to holding anyone who violates that trust fully accountable.”

Under the plea deal, Bradley will face supervised probation and mandatory registration as a sex offender.