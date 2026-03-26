Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Audubon North Carolina's new Director of Conservation has deep roots in ENC preservation

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 26, 2026 at 5:36 AM EDT
John DeLuca began his career at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, where he inventoried, monitored, and protected vulnerable shorebirds such as the Piping Plover and Black Skimmer. On the coast, he played a key role in monitoring American Oystercatchers and establishing conservation programs for at-risk species. At Camp Lejeune, DeLuca led saltmarsh restoration and created monitoring programs for birds like the Seaside Sparrow and Painted Bunting.
Audubon North Carolina
John DeLuca began his career at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, where he inventoried, monitored, and protected vulnerable shorebirds such as the Piping Plover and Black Skimmer. On the coast, he played a key role in monitoring American Oystercatchers and establishing conservation programs for at-risk species. At Camp Lejeune, DeLuca led saltmarsh restoration and created monitoring programs for birds like the Seaside Sparrow and Painted Bunting.

Audubon North Carolina has announced John DeLuca as its new Director of Conservation. DeLuca, whose conservation roots run deep in eastern North Carolina, will lead efforts from coastal habitat restoration to urban forestry campaigns, all with the ultimate goal of reversing bird population declines statewide and beyond.

DeLuca began his career at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, where he inventoried, monitored, and protected vulnerable shorebirds such as the Piping Plover and Black Skimmer. On the coast, he played a key role in monitoring American Oystercatchers and establishing conservation programs for at-risk species. At Camp Lejeune, DeLuca led saltmarsh restoration and created monitoring programs for birds like the Seaside Sparrow and Painted Bunting.

His work frequently combined habitat management with ecosystem-level strategies, including integrating bird conservation into wildfire management plans developed with the U.S. Forest Service.
Officials said DeLuca’s hands-on experience along the coast and in key ecological areas positions him to lead Audubon’s efforts both locally and across the hemisphere. He began his new role earlier this month.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston