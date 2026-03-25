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Pink Hill man arrested, 20 hounds seized in animal cruelty investigation

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 25, 2026 at 5:18 AM EDT
James Phillips, Jr. was arrested after Lenoir County Animal Control conducted a welfare check and discovered twenty hound-type dogs in severely poor condition.
Lenoir County Animal Control
James Phillips, Jr. was arrested after Lenoir County Animal Control conducted a welfare check and discovered twenty hound-type dogs in severely poor condition.

A Lenoir County man is facing dozens of charges following a disturbing animal welfare investigation.

James Phillips, Jr. was arrested after Lenoir County Animal Control conducted a welfare check and discovered twenty hound-type dogs in severely poor condition. Officials say the animals were found in poor physical health and living in unsanitary environments.

Following a search warrant, all twenty dogs were seized. Phillips now faces a total of twenty counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty and twenty counts of misdemeanor instigating cruelty to animals.

Lenoir County Animal Control is still seeking information related to this case.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston