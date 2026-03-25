Pink Hill man arrested, 20 hounds seized in animal cruelty investigation

A Lenoir County man is facing dozens of charges following a disturbing animal welfare investigation.

James Phillips, Jr. was arrested after Lenoir County Animal Control conducted a welfare check and discovered twenty hound-type dogs in severely poor condition. Officials say the animals were found in poor physical health and living in unsanitary environments.

Following a search warrant, all twenty dogs were seized. Phillips now faces a total of twenty counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty and twenty counts of misdemeanor instigating cruelty to animals.

Lenoir County Animal Control is still seeking information related to this case.