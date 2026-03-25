North Carolina leaders calling on businesses across the state to boost their ranks by hiring veterans

North Carolina leaders are calling on businesses across the state to boost their ranks by hiring veterans.

Governor Josh Stein, along with the Secretaries of Commerce and Military and Veterans Affairs, is encouraging employers to apply for the HIRE Vets Medallion Award. This is the only federal-level recognition for veteran hiring, retention, and professional development. Last year, a record thirty-four North Carolina companies earned the honor.

Governor Stein noted that these awards demonstrate a commitment to providing high-quality careers for the state's talented military community. To help veterans find these specific employers, the Department of Commerce has launched a first-of-its-kind feature on the NCWorks Veterans Portal, highlighting recognized businesses for job seekers.

The application period is open now through April 30th. Fees vary based on company size, and the funds support the national HIRE Vets program.

Business owners can find more information and transition tools HERE.