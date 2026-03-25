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North Carolina leaders calling on businesses across the state to boost their ranks by hiring veterans

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 25, 2026 at 5:27 AM EDT
Senior Airman Brittany Auld/U.S. Air Force
/
DVIDS

North Carolina leaders are calling on businesses across the state to boost their ranks by hiring veterans.

Governor Josh Stein, along with the Secretaries of Commerce and Military and Veterans Affairs, is encouraging employers to apply for the HIRE Vets Medallion Award. This is the only federal-level recognition for veteran hiring, retention, and professional development. Last year, a record thirty-four North Carolina companies earned the honor.

Governor Stein noted that these awards demonstrate a commitment to providing high-quality careers for the state's talented military community. To help veterans find these specific employers, the Department of Commerce has launched a first-of-its-kind feature on the NCWorks Veterans Portal, highlighting recognized businesses for job seekers.

The application period is open now through April 30th. Fees vary based on company size, and the funds support the national HIRE Vets program.

Business owners can find more information and transition tools HERE.

Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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