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North Carolina joins multi-state legal challenge against federal EPA rollback of vehicle pollution standards

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 25, 2026 at 5:36 AM EDT
Wikimedia Commons

North Carolina is joining a multi-state legal challenge against a federal EPA rollback of vehicle pollution standards.

Attorney General Jeff Jackson and a coalition of twenty-four states argue the move contradicts the EPA’s own analysis, which suggests the change could cost consumers nearly $1.5 trillion dollars in fuel and maintenance. Projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration indicate gas prices could spike by up to 75 cents a gallon by 2050 as a result.

Governor Josh Stein praised the legal action, noting that the rollback threatens North Carolina’s progress in reducing emissions, which have dropped 21 percent since 2005. The coalition contends the EPA is violating the Clean Air Act and ignoring decades of established science.

The case now heads to court, where the states will fight to keep fuel-efficiency standards in place to prevent rising costs at the pump.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston