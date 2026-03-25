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NC Wildlife tracking rare frosted elfin butterfly

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 25, 2026 at 5:24 AM EDT
Tracking the rare frosted elfin butterfly.
NC Wildlife Resources Commission
Tracking the rare frosted elfin butterfly.

State biologists are asking for an extra set of eyes on the ground this spring to help save a disappearing local treasure. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is tracking the rare frosted elfin butterfly, a species that has seen a major decline across the region.

These butterflies are notoriously difficult to spot because they only take flight for a short window, usually during the last two weeks of April. They are most commonly found near specific host plants like wild indigo and lupine.

Wildlife officials say that every reported sighting is a huge win, as the data helps experts identify surviving habitats and shape future conservation plans for this high-priority species.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston