NC Wildlife tracking rare frosted elfin butterfly

State biologists are asking for an extra set of eyes on the ground this spring to help save a disappearing local treasure. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is tracking the rare frosted elfin butterfly, a species that has seen a major decline across the region.

These butterflies are notoriously difficult to spot because they only take flight for a short window, usually during the last two weeks of April. They are most commonly found near specific host plants like wild indigo and lupine.

Wildlife officials say that every reported sighting is a huge win, as the data helps experts identify surviving habitats and shape future conservation plans for this high-priority species.