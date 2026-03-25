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NC Wildlife officials place a bounty on a pretty but smelly invasive tree

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 25, 2026 at 5:42 AM EDT
NC Wildlife Resources Commission

That first hint of spring is finally here, but so is a familiar foe. The white blooms of the Bradford pear are popping up in fencerows and vacant lots across the state, signaling a major threat to native plants and wildlife.

While they might look pretty, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said these invasive trees are known for their pungent smell and aggressive spread. Experts warn that simply cutting them down isn't enough—to stop them from sprouting back, the stumps must be dug up or treated immediately with herbicide.

The second annual "NC Bradford Pear Bounty" is now underway, offering free native trees—like dogwoods and redbuds—to homeowners who document the removal of a Bradford pear from their property.

NC Wildlife said now is the perfect time to identify and eliminate this invader to make room for North Carolina’s natural habitat.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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