NC Wildlife officials place a bounty on a pretty but smelly invasive tree

That first hint of spring is finally here, but so is a familiar foe. The white blooms of the Bradford pear are popping up in fencerows and vacant lots across the state, signaling a major threat to native plants and wildlife.

While they might look pretty, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said these invasive trees are known for their pungent smell and aggressive spread. Experts warn that simply cutting them down isn't enough—to stop them from sprouting back, the stumps must be dug up or treated immediately with herbicide.

The second annual "NC Bradford Pear Bounty" is now underway, offering free native trees—like dogwoods and redbuds—to homeowners who document the removal of a Bradford pear from their property.

NC Wildlife said now is the perfect time to identify and eliminate this invader to make room for North Carolina’s natural habitat.