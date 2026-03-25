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NC senator joins bipartisan push to bring the nation’s emergency response systems into the digital age

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 25, 2026 at 5:40 AM EDT
Wikimedia Commons

North Carolina Senator Ted Budd is joining a bipartisan push to bring the nation’s emergency response systems into the digital age.

Senator Budd, along with Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, has introduced the Next Generation 9-1-1 Act. The legislation aims to modernize outdated call centers by providing federal funding to state and local governments. Currently, many systems are limited to voice calls, but this upgrade would allow dispatchers to receive text messages, photos, and videos from smartphones and tablets during a crisis.

Senator Budd stated that these technologies are essential for 21st-century safety, allowing personnel to respond faster to medical emergencies and natural disasters. The bill has gained wide support from public safety groups, who argue that a caller's location shouldn't determine the quality of emergency help they receive.

Supporters say the move is also a matter of national security, helping to protect emergency infrastructure from cyberattacks. The bill is now moving through the Senate Commerce Committee.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston