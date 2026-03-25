NC senator joins bipartisan push to bring the nation’s emergency response systems into the digital age

North Carolina Senator Ted Budd is joining a bipartisan push to bring the nation’s emergency response systems into the digital age.

Senator Budd, along with Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, has introduced the Next Generation 9-1-1 Act. The legislation aims to modernize outdated call centers by providing federal funding to state and local governments. Currently, many systems are limited to voice calls, but this upgrade would allow dispatchers to receive text messages, photos, and videos from smartphones and tablets during a crisis.

Senator Budd stated that these technologies are essential for 21st-century safety, allowing personnel to respond faster to medical emergencies and natural disasters. The bill has gained wide support from public safety groups, who argue that a caller's location shouldn't determine the quality of emergency help they receive.

Supporters say the move is also a matter of national security, helping to protect emergency infrastructure from cyberattacks. The bill is now moving through the Senate Commerce Committee.