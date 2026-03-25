Major settlement in North Carolina for migrant farmworkers who claimed they were victims of wage theft

A federal judge in North Carolina has approved a major settlement for migrant farmworkers who claimed they were victims of wage theft and contract violations.

District Judge Terrence Boyle signed off on the $305,000 class-action settlement involving H-2A agricultural workers. The lawsuit, led by plaintiffs Gilberto Flores Lozano and Cristobal Lopez Lopez, alleged that their employer, Lee and Sons Farms, failed to pay promised hourly wages and overtime. The workers also claimed their passports and Social Security cards were illegally confiscated, and that they were improperly charged for meals and travel expenses.

The North Carolina Justice Center, which represented the workers, called the resolution a "fair and reasonable" victory for labor rights. Plaintiff Flores Lozano issued a statement reminding all migrant workers that they have legal protections and should not be afraid to seek help.

The settlement concludes a legal battle that began in 2022, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by the thousands of foreign workers who sustain the state’s agricultural industry.