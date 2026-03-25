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Major settlement in North Carolina for migrant farmworkers who claimed they were victims of wage theft

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 25, 2026 at 5:31 AM EDT
Filre: The lawsuit alleged that Lee and Sons Farms failed to pay promised hourly wages and overtime. The workers also claimed their passports and Social Security cards were illegally confiscated, and that they were improperly charged for meals and travel expenses.
USDA
Filre: The lawsuit alleged that Lee and Sons Farms failed to pay promised hourly wages and overtime. The workers also claimed their passports and Social Security cards were illegally confiscated, and that they were improperly charged for meals and travel expenses.

A federal judge in North Carolina has approved a major settlement for migrant farmworkers who claimed they were victims of wage theft and contract violations.

District Judge Terrence Boyle signed off on the $305,000 class-action settlement involving H-2A agricultural workers. The lawsuit, led by plaintiffs Gilberto Flores Lozano and Cristobal Lopez Lopez, alleged that their employer, Lee and Sons Farms, failed to pay promised hourly wages and overtime. The workers also claimed their passports and Social Security cards were illegally confiscated, and that they were improperly charged for meals and travel expenses.

The North Carolina Justice Center, which represented the workers, called the resolution a "fair and reasonable" victory for labor rights. Plaintiff Flores Lozano issued a statement reminding all migrant workers that they have legal protections and should not be afraid to seek help.

The settlement concludes a legal battle that began in 2022, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by the thousands of foreign workers who sustain the state’s agricultural industry.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston