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ENC airport accepting donations for TSA employees working without pay during partial government shutdown

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 25, 2026 at 5:09 AM EDT
Albert J. Ellis Airport Director Chris White said holiday travelers are already streaming in and out of the airport in Jacksonville, even though a national shortage of pilots is impacting eastern North Carolina and the rest of the nation.
Albert J. Ellis Airport
File: Albert J. Ellis Airport.

As the federal government shutdown continues to impact pay for essential workers, Albert J. Ellis Airport is stepping up to support Transportation Security Administration officers at OAJ.

Despite the ongoing Department of Homeland Security funding lapse, TSA officers remain on duty to ensure traveler safety and keep all flights operating on schedule. To assist these workers, airport officials are now accepting donations of non-perishable food items and gift cards.

Community members who wish to help can drop off donations at the OAJ Police Office, located on the second floor of the terminal.

While operations remain normal, passengers are still encouraged to check directly with their airlines for any potential updates.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston