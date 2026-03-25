ENC airport accepting donations for TSA employees working without pay during partial government shutdown

As the federal government shutdown continues to impact pay for essential workers, Albert J. Ellis Airport is stepping up to support Transportation Security Administration officers at OAJ.

Despite the ongoing Department of Homeland Security funding lapse, TSA officers remain on duty to ensure traveler safety and keep all flights operating on schedule. To assist these workers, airport officials are now accepting donations of non-perishable food items and gift cards.

Community members who wish to help can drop off donations at the OAJ Police Office, located on the second floor of the terminal.

While operations remain normal, passengers are still encouraged to check directly with their airlines for any potential updates.