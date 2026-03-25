Croatan National Forest conducting prescribed burn on Wednesday in Craven County.

The Croatan National Forest is conducting a prescribed burn on Wednesday in Craven County.

Officials with the National Forest Service said the 220-acre Pinecliff burn will take place off Shadyview Beach Road east of Cherry Point near Harlowe. Siddie Fields Road, Siddie Fields recreation area, and the Pine Cliff Equestrian Trail parking lot will be temporarily closed for the duration of the burn and will reopen when it’s safe.

A helicopter will be used in the burn, and rangers remind people that drones are not allowed in the area. Smoke may be visible throughout the day.

All prescribed burns are closely evaluated and are only implemented when favorable conditions are present. Rangers said the window for conducting a prescribed fire depends on several factors, including safety, weather conditions, air quality, personnel availability, and environmental regulations; forestry officials said all are continually monitored before the burn is started, while it’s underway, and after it is completed.

Interactive map: https://arcg.is/0HS154.

For more information about air quality, visit https://fire.airnow.gov/.