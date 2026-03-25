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Croatan National Forest conducting prescribed burn on Wednesday in Craven County.

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 25, 2026 at 8:45 AM EDT
A satellite image of the fire from NASA Worldview Snapshots shows smoke traveling northward. While ash falls in New Bern, the smoke from the Great Lake fire can be seen as far as Greenville and Kinston.
Nasa Worldview Snapshots
File: A satellite image of the fire from NASA Worldview Snapshots shows smoke in the Croatan National Forest traveling northward.

The Croatan National Forest is conducting a prescribed burn on Wednesday in Craven County.

Officials with the National Forest Service said the 220-acre Pinecliff burn will take place off Shadyview Beach Road east of Cherry Point near Harlowe. Siddie Fields Road, Siddie Fields recreation area, and the Pine Cliff Equestrian Trail parking lot will be temporarily closed for the duration of the burn and will reopen when it’s safe.

A helicopter will be used in the burn, and rangers remind people that drones are not allowed in the area. Smoke may be visible throughout the day.

All prescribed burns are closely evaluated and are only implemented when favorable conditions are present. Rangers said the window for conducting a prescribed fire depends on several factors, including safety, weather conditions, air quality, personnel availability, and environmental regulations; forestry officials said all are continually monitored before the burn is started, while it’s underway, and after it is completed.

Interactive map: https://arcg.is/0HS154.

For more information about air quality, visit https://fire.airnow.gov/.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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