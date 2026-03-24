Winterville council votes to cut previously approved temporary electric rate hike in half

Winterville residents are getting some relief on their utility bills after a packed town council meeting Monday night.

The council voted to cut a temporary electric rate hike in half, dropping the power cost adjustment to 2.5 cents. The move comes after residents reported unexpected spikes of up to $144 on their recent bills. Assistant Town Manager Anthony Bowers says extreme winter weather and a global surge in natural gas prices created a massive budget shortfall for the town.

While the full increase still applies to March bills, the lower rate will take effect for April, May, and June, with the town using its electric fund to bridge the gap.

Councilwoman Shantel Hawkins, who called for the special meeting, said placing the full financial burden on residents simply wasn't right.