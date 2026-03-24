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Winterville council votes to cut previously approved temporary electric rate hike in half

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 24, 2026 at 5:12 AM EDT
File: Winterville Town Council.
Town of Winterville
File: Winterville Town Council.

Winterville residents are getting some relief on their utility bills after a packed town council meeting Monday night.

The council voted to cut a temporary electric rate hike in half, dropping the power cost adjustment to 2.5 cents. The move comes after residents reported unexpected spikes of up to $144 on their recent bills. Assistant Town Manager Anthony Bowers says extreme winter weather and a global surge in natural gas prices created a massive budget shortfall for the town.

While the full increase still applies to March bills, the lower rate will take effect for April, May, and June, with the town using its electric fund to bridge the gap.

Councilwoman Shantel Hawkins, who called for the special meeting, said placing the full financial burden on residents simply wasn't right.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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