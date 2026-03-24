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Three employees of Winterville tavern charged in fatal underage crash

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 24, 2026 at 5:28 AM EDT
The North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division, or ALE, launched the probe after a January 19th collision in Greenville killed an underage driver and eriously injured a passenger. Using surveillance footage and interviews, agents determined the pair had been drinking at a private employee event at Main & Mill Oyster Bar and Tavern prior to the crash.
North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division
The North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division, or ALE, launched the probe after a January 19th collision in Greenville killed an underage driver and eriously injured a passenger. Using surveillance footage and interviews, agents determined the pair had been drinking at a private employee event at Main & Mill Oyster Bar and Tavern prior to the crash.

Three employees of a Winterville tavern are facing criminal charges following a state investigation into a fatal underage crash.

The North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division, or ALE, launched the probe after a January 19th collision in Greenville killed an underage driver and seriously injured a passenger. Using surveillance footage and interviews, agents determined the pair had been drinking at a private employee event at Main & Mill Oyster Bar and Tavern prior to the crash.

Arrest warrants have been issued for the business owner, Davie Munoz, manager Maria Munoz, and employee James West. Charges include giving spirituous liquor to a minor and failing to superintend a licensed establishment.

The ALE is forwarding its findings to the State ABC Commission, which will now decide if the business will face fines or have its liquor license suspended or revoked.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston