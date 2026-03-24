Three employees of Winterville tavern charged in fatal underage crash

Three employees of a Winterville tavern are facing criminal charges following a state investigation into a fatal underage crash.

The North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division, or ALE, launched the probe after a January 19th collision in Greenville killed an underage driver and seriously injured a passenger. Using surveillance footage and interviews, agents determined the pair had been drinking at a private employee event at Main & Mill Oyster Bar and Tavern prior to the crash.

Arrest warrants have been issued for the business owner, Davie Munoz, manager Maria Munoz, and employee James West. Charges include giving spirituous liquor to a minor and failing to superintend a licensed establishment.

The ALE is forwarding its findings to the State ABC Commission, which will now decide if the business will face fines or have its liquor license suspended or revoked.