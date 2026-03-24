Surf City community preparing to honor the life of sea turtle preservation conservation icon

The Surf City community is preparing to honor the life of a conservation icon.

On April 11th, the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center will host a memorial service for its founder, Jean Beasley. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. at the center on Tortuga Lane, followed by an open house and reception.

Beasley dedicated more than 50 years to protecting North Carolina’s coast. Her leadership helped safeguard thousands of nests and ensured the survival of nearly a quarter-million hatchlings. She founded the world-renowned rehabilitation center in memory of her daughter, a facility that has treated more than 1,600 injured turtles since its opening.

For those who cannot attend in person, the service will be streamed live on the hospital’s Facebook and Instagram pages. It’s a chance for the community to celebrate a legacy that transformed sea turtle protection forever.