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Surf City community preparing to honor the life of sea turtle preservation conservation icon

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 24, 2026 at 5:17 AM EDT
Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center

The Surf City community is preparing to honor the life of a conservation icon.

On April 11th, the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center will host a memorial service for its founder, Jean Beasley. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. at the center on Tortuga Lane, followed by an open house and reception.

Beasley dedicated more than 50 years to protecting North Carolina’s coast. Her leadership helped safeguard thousands of nests and ensured the survival of nearly a quarter-million hatchlings. She founded the world-renowned rehabilitation center in memory of her daughter, a facility that has treated more than 1,600 injured turtles since its opening.

For those who cannot attend in person, the service will be streamed live on the hospital’s Facebook and Instagram pages. It’s a chance for the community to celebrate a legacy that transformed sea turtle protection forever.

Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston