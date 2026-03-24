Prescribed burn Tuesday in Croatan National Forest along Craven and Jones County line

Smoke may be visible over the Croatan National Forest Tuesday as fire crews conduct a major prescribed burn along the Craven and Jones County line.

Crews are burning more than 2,500 acres off Great Lake Road, just south of the town of Maysville. A helicopter is being used to implement the burn, which is part of a carefully planned effort to manage forest fuels and improve safety.

Several areas remain closed for the duration of the project, including Great Lake Road, Holston Hunter Road, Seaborn Road, and the Great Lake boating access.

Firefighters are relying on spot weather forecasts and ground assessments to monitor fire behavior throughout the day. Drivers in the area should stay alert for potential smoke and reduced visibility.

