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Prescribed burn Tuesday in Croatan National Forest along Craven and Jones County line

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 24, 2026 at 10:09 AM EDT
Croatan
Annette Weston
/
PRE News & Ideas
File: The Great Lake fire in the Croatan National Forest.

Smoke may be visible over the Croatan National Forest Tuesday as fire crews conduct a major prescribed burn along the Craven and Jones County line.

Crews are burning more than 2,500 acres off Great Lake Road, just south of the town of Maysville. A helicopter is being used to implement the burn, which is part of a carefully planned effort to manage forest fuels and improve safety.

Several areas remain closed for the duration of the project, including Great Lake Road, Holston Hunter Road, Seaborn Road, and the Great Lake boating access.

Firefighters are relying on spot weather forecasts and ground assessments to monitor fire behavior throughout the day. Drivers in the area should stay alert for potential smoke and reduced visibility.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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