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NC AG leading bipartisan push to shut down digital pipeline used by international drug traffickers

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 24, 2026 at 5:26 AM EDT
Attorney General Jeff Jackson is leading a bipartisan push to shut down a digital pipeline used by international drug traffickers. Jackson and a coalition of attorneys general sent a letter to the president today, calling for federal action against the Chinese messaging app Weixin.
Attorney General Jeff Jackson
Attorney General Jeff Jackson is leading a bipartisan push to shut down a digital pipeline used by international drug traffickers. Jackson and a coalition of attorneys general sent a letter to the president today, calling for federal action against the Chinese messaging app Weixin.

Attorney General Jeff Jackson is leading a bipartisan push to shut down a digital pipeline used by international drug traffickers.

Jackson and a coalition of attorneys general sent a letter to the president today, calling for federal action against the Chinese messaging app Weixin. While the group recently secured a deal with its U.S.-based counterpart, WeChat, to cooperate with police, the Chinese version remains a "black box" that ignores American law enforcement requests.

Fentanyl claims the lives of about six North Carolinians every day, with billions in drug money laundered through underground networks using these apps. Jackson says that while state-level progress has helped overdose deaths decline since 2023, the trail often goes cold at the Chinese border.

The coalition is now asking the federal government to make this a diplomatic priority with China to close the data gap and dismantle the financial networks keeping fentanyl flowing into the country.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston