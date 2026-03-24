NC AG leading bipartisan push to shut down digital pipeline used by international drug traffickers

Attorney General Jeff Jackson is leading a bipartisan push to shut down a digital pipeline used by international drug traffickers.

Jackson and a coalition of attorneys general sent a letter to the president today, calling for federal action against the Chinese messaging app Weixin. While the group recently secured a deal with its U.S.-based counterpart, WeChat, to cooperate with police, the Chinese version remains a "black box" that ignores American law enforcement requests.

Fentanyl claims the lives of about six North Carolinians every day, with billions in drug money laundered through underground networks using these apps. Jackson says that while state-level progress has helped overdose deaths decline since 2023, the trail often goes cold at the Chinese border.

The coalition is now asking the federal government to make this a diplomatic priority with China to close the data gap and dismantle the financial networks keeping fentanyl flowing into the country.