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Long-running legal battle over the rights to footage of Blackbeard’s sunken flagship heading back to nation’s highest court

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 24, 2026 at 5:34 AM EDT
File: In 2013, archaeologists brought up two 6-pound cannons from the wreckage of Queen Anne's Revenge, weighing about 2,500 lbs. each.
Zach Frailey
/
Flickr via Openverse
File: In 2013, archaeologists brought up two 6-pound cannons from the wreckage of Queen Anne's Revenge, weighing about 2,500 lbs. each.

The long-running legal battle over the rights to footage of Blackbeard’s sunken flagship is heading back to the nation’s highest court.

Frederick Allen and his company, Nautilus Productions, have announced they will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review their decade-old copyright dispute against the state of North Carolina for a second time. This follows a January ruling from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which unanimously decided that a federal trial judge erred in reopening the case back in 2021.

The dispute began over the state's use of Allen’s videos and photos documenting the recovery of the Queen Anne’s Revenge. While the Supreme Court previously ruled in 2020 that the state had sovereign immunity against the claims, Allen’s legal team attempted to revive the suit using a new constitutional theory.

Attorneys for the state are now urging the courts to dismiss the case with prejudice and finally close the litigation.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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