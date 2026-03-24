Extreme drought conditions tightening their grip on eastern North Carolina

Extreme drought conditions are tightening their grip on eastern North Carolina, creating a dangerous start to the spring season.

The latest Drought Monitor shows a massive rainfall deficit of more than ten inches since last August, pushing parts of the northern Coastal Plain into Extreme Drought. The N.C. Forest Service warns that wildfire risk is now at a critical high. Because vegetation is so dry, even a small spark can ignite a fast-moving fire in less than an hour.

Farmers are also feeling the burn, with sandy soils too dry for early planting and livestock owners already forced to use supplemental hay. In response, officials are advising mandatory water restrictions for the hardest-hit counties as stream levels drop to historic lows.

Forecasters say significant, soaking rain is needed to recharge groundwater, but for now, the dry spell is expected to persist. Residents are urged to postpone all outdoor burning and conserve water wherever possible.