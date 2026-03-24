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Extreme drought conditions tightening their grip on eastern North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 24, 2026 at 5:22 AM EDT
N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services - Facebook

Extreme drought conditions are tightening their grip on eastern North Carolina, creating a dangerous start to the spring season.

The latest Drought Monitor shows a massive rainfall deficit of more than ten inches since last August, pushing parts of the northern Coastal Plain into Extreme Drought. The N.C. Forest Service warns that wildfire risk is now at a critical high. Because vegetation is so dry, even a small spark can ignite a fast-moving fire in less than an hour.

Farmers are also feeling the burn, with sandy soils too dry for early planting and livestock owners already forced to use supplemental hay. In response, officials are advising mandatory water restrictions for the hardest-hit counties as stream levels drop to historic lows.

Forecasters say significant, soaking rain is needed to recharge groundwater, but for now, the dry spell is expected to persist. Residents are urged to postpone all outdoor burning and conserve water wherever possible.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston