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Every school in ENC district now partnered with a Marine Corps unit

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 24, 2026 at 5:15 AM EDT
U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. James P. Psyhogis, commanding officer, Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit New River, signs the adoption proclamation during an Adopt-a-School ceremony at Jacksonville High School in Jacksonville. The final adoption ceremony between Jacksonville High School and the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit New River marked a significant achievement for Onslow County School District as it reached a 100 percent adoption rate by various units of Marine Corps Installations East and II Marine Expeditionary Force in the Adopt-a-School program.
Lance Cpl. Alyssa DeCrane
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Marine Corps Installations East
U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. James P. Psyhogis, commanding officer, Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit New River, signs the adoption proclamation during an Adopt-a-School ceremony at Jacksonville High School in Jacksonville. The final adoption ceremony between Jacksonville High School and the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit New River marked a significant achievement for Onslow County School District as it reached a 100 percent adoption rate by various units of Marine Corps Installations East and II Marine Expeditionary Force in the Adopt-a-School program.

Onslow County Schools have made national history, becoming the first district in the country where every single school is partnered with a Marine Corps unit. The historic milestone was reached on March 18th, when the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit adopted Jacksonville High School.

Officials say the Adopt-a-School Program creates a lasting bond between military installations and the local community. Through the program, Marines and Sailors volunteer as mentors, assist with STEM activities, and participate in school events throughout the year.

Brigadier General Ralph Rizzo, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations East, noted that with 75 percent of Marines living off-base, the readiness of the force is directly tied to the strength of local schools.

Principal Brenda Hermann and Lieutenant Colonel James Psyhogis signed the final agreement, marking a 100 percent participation rate across the county.

Officials say these partnerships ensure that military families aren't navigating education alone while providing students with firsthand examples of service and teamwork.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston