Every school in ENC district now partnered with a Marine Corps unit

Onslow County Schools have made national history, becoming the first district in the country where every single school is partnered with a Marine Corps unit. The historic milestone was reached on March 18th, when the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit adopted Jacksonville High School.

Officials say the Adopt-a-School Program creates a lasting bond between military installations and the local community. Through the program, Marines and Sailors volunteer as mentors, assist with STEM activities, and participate in school events throughout the year.

Brigadier General Ralph Rizzo, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations East, noted that with 75 percent of Marines living off-base, the readiness of the force is directly tied to the strength of local schools.

Principal Brenda Hermann and Lieutenant Colonel James Psyhogis signed the final agreement, marking a 100 percent participation rate across the county.

Officials say these partnerships ensure that military families aren't navigating education alone while providing students with firsthand examples of service and teamwork.