Berger concedes to Page after partial recount doesn't net any votes

Senator Phil Berger needed two ballots out of 1,340 cast in the March 3 primary election to sway in his favor during a Tuesday recount.

He didn't get them.

That means that the effort did not trigger a full hand recount of every ballot in the Senate District 26 Republican primary. Rockingham County Sheriff Same Page, who was challenging Berger, led by 23 votes after absentee ballots and mail-in votes were counted.

And hours later, Berger, who has led Senate Republicans since the party took power in the chamber in 2011, conceded.

"While this was a close race, the voters have spoken, and I congratulate Sheriff Page on his victory. Over the past 15 years, Republicans in the General Assembly have fundamentally redefined our state's outlook and reputation. It has been an honor to play a role in that transformation," Berger wrote in a statement.

The initial 23-vote margin was certified by the Guilford and Rockingham county boards of elections, held up through a machine recount of every ballot in the race and has now withstood the partial hand recount.

"It's time for Senator Berger to give his complete and total concession," Patrick Sebastian, a "post-election advisor" to Page, wrote in a statement after Tuesday's recount.

There were four outstanding elections protests filed by Berger that were scheduled to be heard later this week in Rockingham County and on April 6 in Guilford County.

Still, those protests added up to impacting 13 potential ballots, not enough to sway the result of the primary election.

Berger also looked ahead in his statement, with the legislative short session set to begin on April 21.

"I remain committed to working with my colleagues in the short session to ensure North Carolina continues to be the best state in the nation in which to live, work, raise a family, and retire. In the months ahead, I will also do everything I can to support all Republican Senate candidates and protect our supermajority," Berger wrote