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U.S. government appealing judge’s ruling in Camp Lejeune water contamination case, which tossed out parts of an expert's report

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 23, 2026 at 5:35 AM EDT
A welcome sign stands outside of the Holcomb Gate on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 8, 2008. MCB Camp Lejeune has been noted as the Home of the Expeditionary Forces in Readiness; directly supporting the II Marine Expeditionary Force.
Photo courtesy of U.S. Marine Corps
A welcome sign stands outside of the Holcomb Gate on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 8, 2008. MCB Camp Lejeune has been noted as the Home of the Expeditionary Forces in Readiness; directly supporting the II Marine Expeditionary Force.

The U.S. government is appealing a judge’s ruling in the Camp Lejeune water contamination case, which tossed out parts of expert Dr. Lisa Bailey’s report.

The court ruled that Dr. Bailey’s use of regulatory toxicity criteria and points of departure—methods used to assess exposure risks—counted as late-arriving general causation opinions.
But the government disagrees, saying these are standard scientific tools, not legal testimony about causation, and they’re based on EPA and ATSDR guidance that’s already on record.

In the statement of appeal filed late last week, U.S. Government lawyers said leaving out the evidence was a mistake and could impact how exposure risks are understood in the trial.

The appeal is now before the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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