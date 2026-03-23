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North Carolina housing market may finally be turning a corner

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 23, 2026 at 5:41 AM EDT
After years of a "triple-whammy" hitting North Carolina homebuyers, the state’s housing market may finally be turning a corner.
American Advisors Group
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Flickr via Openverse
After years of a "triple-whammy" hitting North Carolina homebuyers, the state’s housing market may finally be turning a corner.

After years of a "triple-whammy" hitting North Carolina homebuyers, the state’s housing market may finally be turning a corner.

N.C. State Professor Emeritus Mike Walden said while COVID-19 triggered a surge in prices and a plunge in affordability, 2025 is bringing a much-needed shift. A North Carolina affordability index shows a 14-percent improvement over the last two years as the market recalibrates.

The "game-changer" according to Walden? More existing homeowners are finally listing their properties, motivated by mortgage rates that have dropped toward the six-percent range. While those rates remain higher than the pandemic lows, they are now back within the typical historical average for the first time in years.

Perhaps the best news for North Carolina families is in their paychecks. For the first time since the pandemic, average household earnings are rising faster than inflation.

With more homes for sale, lower prices, and stronger buying power, Walden suggests that for those who have been sidelined, the dream of homeownership is moving back within reach.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston