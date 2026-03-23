Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

NC state Supreme Court allows airplane parts maker to appeal key ruling in a case involving a fatal 2015 plane crash

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 23, 2026 at 6:07 AM EDT

A major shift in North Carolina legal precedent could soon shield airplane manufacturers from long-running lawsuits. The state Supreme Court has cleared the way for an airplane parts maker to appeal a key ruling in a case involving a fatal 2015 plane crash.

At the center of the dispute are manufacturers Avco Corp. and Lycoming Engines. They argue that under federal law, specifically the General Aviation Revitalization Act, they are immune from lawsuits over parts that have been in service for more than 18 years.

In a landmark order, the high court overturned decades of precedent, ruling that this "statute of repose" is actually a form of legal immunity. Because it's a "substantial right," the court says the companies can appeal immediately rather than waiting for a full trial to finish.

The decision now heads back to the Court of Appeals, where the companies will try to have the claims dismissed entirely.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston