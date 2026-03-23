NC Forest Service issues mandatory burn ban for all 100 North Carolina counties

North Carolina is under a statewide lockdown on outdoor fires as dry conditions push the state into a dangerous spring wildfire season. The North Carolina Forest Service has issued a mandatory burn ban for all 100 counties.

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler says the move is necessary to protect lives and property as wildfire activity ramps up across the state. All current burning permits are canceled, and no new ones will be issued until further notice.

The ban covers all open burning, including yard waste like leaves and branches, as well as campfires. Travelers and campers are advised to stick to portable gas stoves or grills for cooking. There is one exception: the state ban does not automatically cover fires within 100 feet of an occupied home, though local fire marshals have the authority to prohibit those as well.

Law enforcement and forest rangers are strictly enforcing the order. Violators face a $100 fine plus nearly $200 in court costs. Furthermore, anyone responsible for a fire that gets out of control may be held liable for the full cost of extinguishing it.

Wildfires should be reported to 911 immediately.