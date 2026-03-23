Guiding principles for replacing the state's paper-dependent campaign finance reporting system unveiled
The North Carolina Modernization of Election Data Systems (MEDS) Commission, led by State Auditor Dave Boliek, has unveiled 10 guiding principles for replacing the state's 35-year-old, paper-dependent campaign finance reporting system.
Developed with bipartisan input, the proposed system aims to be cloud-based, secure, and user-friendly, offering enhanced public transparency and automated compliance for filers.
The commission is currently seeking public feedback as it moves toward adopting these modernization strategies.