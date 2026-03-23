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Governor makes million-dollar push to pull North Carolina’s public safety pay out of the basement

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 23, 2026 at 6:05 AM EDT
File photo: North Carolina State Highway Patrol
North Carolina State Highway Patrol
/
Via Facebook
File photo: North Carolina State Highway Patrol

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein is making a million-dollar push to pull North Carolina’s public safety pay out of the basement.

The governor is urging the general assembly to pass a $1.4 billion dollar “Critical Needs Budget.” The plan targets what Stein calls a recruitment crisis, noting that North Carolina currently ranks 49th in the nation for starting trooper salaries.

The proposal includes a 10-percent raise for state troopers, correctional officers, and SBI agents. It also calls for a 6.5-percent bump for probation and parole officers.

State Highway Patrol Trooper Whit Efird said low pay is making it harder to find the next generation of officers. North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation officials said their caseloads are rising, but their funding hasn't kept pace.

Stein said the state can’t wait for a full budget to address these "critical" vacancies.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston