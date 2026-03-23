Dog found tied up without food or water training to become ENC K9 officer

A dog once found neglected in eastern North Carolina is well on its way to becoming a law enforcement hero.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says the pup, now named Vex, was discovered by Animal Protective Services last August, tied up outside without food, water, or shelter. The homeowner was charged and later found guilty of animal cruelty and failing to vaccinate, and three dogs—including Vex—were seized.

After an evaluation, officials said Vex showed great potential for police work, and now, he’s a K-9 deputy training with Deputy Barnett.

Vex will soon patrol the very community where he was once left behind.