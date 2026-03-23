Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Dog found tied up without food or water training to become ENC K9 officer

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 23, 2026 at 6:10 AM EDT
HLB Photography
/
Craven County Sheriff's Office

A dog once found neglected in eastern North Carolina is well on its way to becoming a law enforcement hero.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says the pup, now named Vex, was discovered by Animal Protective Services last August, tied up outside without food, water, or shelter. The homeowner was charged and later found guilty of animal cruelty and failing to vaccinate, and three dogs—including Vex—were seized.

After an evaluation, officials said Vex showed great potential for police work, and now, he’s a K-9 deputy training with Deputy Barnett.

Vex will soon patrol the very community where he was once left behind.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston