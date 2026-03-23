Cold stunned turtles rescued on Emerald Isle

Stranding season has arrived on Crystal Coast beaches, and the Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol is asking people to help save cold-stunned turtles.

Winter temperatures can leave sea turtles suffering from hypothermia. While some survive the initial cold, many wash ashore weak and in need of immediate medical care.

The patrol has already responded to two strandings this month. On March 16th, a turtle was rescued late at night, followed by another discovery the next morning. Both were rushed to C-MAST in Morehead City for triage and are currently recovering at the Pine Knoll Shores Aquarium.

Anyone who spots a turtle on the beach is urged not to move the animal. Instead, reports should be made by calling the Emerald Isle patrol or the North Carolina Stranding Hotline.

Officials said a quick report can often be the difference between life and death for these endangered animals.