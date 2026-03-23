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Cold stunned turtles rescued on Emerald Isle

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 23, 2026 at 5:51 AM EDT
Stranding season has arrived on Crystal Coast beaches, and the Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol is asking people to help save cold-stunned turtles.
Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol
Stranding season has arrived on Crystal Coast beaches, and the Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol is asking people to help save cold-stunned turtles.

Stranding season has arrived on Crystal Coast beaches, and the Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol is asking people to help save cold-stunned turtles.

Winter temperatures can leave sea turtles suffering from hypothermia. While some survive the initial cold, many wash ashore weak and in need of immediate medical care.

The patrol has already responded to two strandings this month. On March 16th, a turtle was rescued late at night, followed by another discovery the next morning. Both were rushed to C-MAST in Morehead City for triage and are currently recovering at the Pine Knoll Shores Aquarium.

Anyone who spots a turtle on the beach is urged not to move the animal. Instead, reports should be made by calling the Emerald Isle patrol or the North Carolina Stranding Hotline.

Officials said a quick report can often be the difference between life and death for these endangered animals.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston