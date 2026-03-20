A North Carolina war hero is receiving a permanent place in state history this weekend. A new state historical marker will be dedicated this Saturday in Sampson County to honor the life and bravery of Medal of Honor recipient Rufus Geddie Herring.

A graduate of Davidson College, Herring served as a Naval officer during World War Two. He earned the nation’s highest military honor for his "conspicuous gallantry" during the Battle of Iwo Jima. Despite being severely wounded by enemy fire, Herring refused medical aid, continuing to lead his crew and direct the defense of his vessel until every other wounded man was treated.

After the war, Herring returned home to Roseboro, where he served as mayor and became a successful businessman. This isn't his first local honor; a section of Highway 24 already bears his name.

The dedication ceremony is on Saturday at 11 a.m. near his former home on West Martin Luther King Boulevard in Roseboro.