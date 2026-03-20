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North Carolina war hero is receiving a permanent place in state history this weekend

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 20, 2026 at 5:30 AM EDT
Rufus Geddie Herring served as a Naval officer during World War Two. He earned the nation’s highest military honor for his "conspicuous gallantry" during the Battle of Iwo Jima.
NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
Rufus Geddie Herring served as a Naval officer during World War Two. He earned the nation’s highest military honor for his "conspicuous gallantry" during the Battle of Iwo Jima.

A North Carolina war hero is receiving a permanent place in state history this weekend. A new state historical marker will be dedicated this Saturday in Sampson County to honor the life and bravery of Medal of Honor recipient Rufus Geddie Herring.

A graduate of Davidson College, Herring served as a Naval officer during World War Two. He earned the nation’s highest military honor for his "conspicuous gallantry" during the Battle of Iwo Jima. Despite being severely wounded by enemy fire, Herring refused medical aid, continuing to lead his crew and direct the defense of his vessel until every other wounded man was treated.

After the war, Herring returned home to Roseboro, where he served as mayor and became a successful businessman. This isn't his first local honor; a section of Highway 24 already bears his name.
The dedication ceremony is on Saturday at 11 a.m. near his former home on West Martin Luther King Boulevard in Roseboro.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston