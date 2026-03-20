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Nexstar-Tegna merger closes, no eastern North Carolina stations will change hands

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 20, 2026 at 6:36 AM EDT

Despite a last-minute legal blitz from North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson and seven other states, Nexstar Media Group has closed its $6.2 billion dollar acquisition of Tegna.

Attorney General Jackson warns the deal could "gut" local newsrooms and the consolidation will lead to layoffs and fewer independent reporters holding local leaders accountable.

The lawsuit alleges the merger gives Nexstar "unprecedented power" to hike retransmission fees, which likely means higher monthly cable and satellite bills for more than two million North Carolina households.

Nexstar CEO Perry Sook maintains the deal is "essential" to saving local journalism.

No eastern North Carolina stations are changing hands.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston