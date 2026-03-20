Nexstar-Tegna merger closes, no eastern North Carolina stations will change hands

Despite a last-minute legal blitz from North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson and seven other states, Nexstar Media Group has closed its $6.2 billion dollar acquisition of Tegna.

Attorney General Jackson warns the deal could "gut" local newsrooms and the consolidation will lead to layoffs and fewer independent reporters holding local leaders accountable.

The lawsuit alleges the merger gives Nexstar "unprecedented power" to hike retransmission fees, which likely means higher monthly cable and satellite bills for more than two million North Carolina households.

Nexstar CEO Perry Sook maintains the deal is "essential" to saving local journalism.

No eastern North Carolina stations are changing hands.