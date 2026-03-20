New online tool intended to speed up emergency response and enhance safety in Emerald Isle

The Emerald Isle Fire Department is introducing a new tool to speed up emergency response and enhance safety.

The "Community Connect" program is a secure, voluntary platform that allows homeowners to share critical details with first responders before an emergency happens. People can provide information such as medical conditions, pet locations, bedroom layouts, or even gate and keypad access codes.

By having this data available the moment a call comes in, firefighters can bypass obstacles and prioritize life-saving care. Local officials say this digital blueprint gives crews a head start when every second counts.