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NC AG working to protect federal rules aimed at removing lead from drinking water.

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 20, 2026 at 6:26 AM EDT
CDC

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson is joining a multi-state effort to protect federal rules aimed at removing lead from drinking water.

Jackson and 16 other attorneys general filed a legal brief this week defending a Safe Drinking Water Act rule. The regulation requires most public water systems to replace lead service lines within ten years.

The move follows a court challenge from the American Water Works Association, which represents various water utilities. Jackson argues that lead exposure causes irreversible brain damage in children and that there is no safe level of lead in a child’s system. He stated that allowing water systems to bypass these replacements is "indefensible."

Lead service lines remain the primary source of lead contamination in U.S. drinking water, posing significant risks for developmental disorders in children and kidney damage in adults.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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