Greensboro considers new programs to tackle homelessness

Greensboro is set to launch a new housing project that's focused on assisting those experiencing homelessness.

The announcement comes as the city plans to move away from its pallet shelter program this summer. The new initiative will focus on reallocating resources to two pilot programs.

The first is called Small Family Housing and will look to move 10 families living in cars into leased housing units. The other is named Housing First Plus and will provide intensive support for 20 high-need individuals.

City Council member Crystal Black said at a work session on Thursday that issuing municipal IDs to those accessing services could be a way to help track results better.

“If we can move our unhoused population into housing, I would want to know what that success is and what that data looks like," Black said.

According to Greensboro officials, the pilot programs could save the city more than $200,000 a year.

The city council is expected to vote on funding at its next meeting in April.