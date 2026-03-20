Boone to weigh temporary ban on data centers

The town of Boone is holding a public hearing Monday to discuss a potential moratorium on local data center construction.

Officials are considering a one-year pause on permits for data centers and crypto-mining operations due to concerns about energy use, water consumption and noise.

Planning documents also raise questions about how large-scale facilities would fit into Boone’s topography.

The hearing comes amid a recent push by developers to bring data center projects to communities across North Carolina.

Proposals in Stokes and Forsyth counties have drawn pushback from locals. Residents and environmental groups filed a lawsuit challenging the Stokes plan earlier this month.

The moratorium public hearing is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Boone Town Hall.