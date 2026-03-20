Bill aimed at tightening commercial driving requirements heading to the House floor

A bill aimed at tightening commercial driving requirements is heading to the House floor following a push from southeastern North Carolina Congressman David Rouzer.

Legislation known as “Dalilah’s Law” passed the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee this week, seeking to overhaul who can get behind the wheel of a semi-truck. The bill is named for Dalilah Coleman, a young California girl severely injured in an accident involving an undocumented driver. It would ban the issuance of Commercial Driver’s Licenses to illegal immigrants and require all C-D-L holders to demonstrate English language proficiency.

The law also targets so-called “C-D-L mills” to ensure drivers receive proper training and allows officials to pull unqualified drivers off the road immediately.

Congressman Rouzer said the measure is a critical step in restoring public trust and preventing tragic, avoidable accidents on our highways. It now moves to the full House for a vote.

