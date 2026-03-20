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Bill aimed at tightening commercial driving requirements heading to the House floor

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 20, 2026 at 6:29 AM EDT
Dalilah Coleman and North Carolina Congressman David Rouzer.
Congressman David Rouzer’s office.
Dalilah Coleman and North Carolina Congressman David Rouzer.

A bill aimed at tightening commercial driving requirements is heading to the House floor following a push from southeastern North Carolina Congressman David Rouzer.

Legislation known as “Dalilah’s Law” passed the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee this week, seeking to overhaul who can get behind the wheel of a semi-truck. The bill is named for Dalilah Coleman, a young California girl severely injured in an accident involving an undocumented driver. It would ban the issuance of Commercial Driver’s Licenses to illegal immigrants and require all C-D-L holders to demonstrate English language proficiency.

The law also targets so-called “C-D-L mills” to ensure drivers receive proper training and allows officials to pull unqualified drivers off the road immediately.

Congressman Rouzer said the measure is a critical step in restoring public trust and preventing tragic, avoidable accidents on our highways. It now moves to the full House for a vote.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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