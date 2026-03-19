WS/FCS at-large primary outcome unchanged after recount

At-large Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board candidate Linda Winikoff requested a recount after the Democratic primary election.

Winikoff had been about 100 votes behind Elisabeth Motsinger, a less than 1% margin.

But the results didn’t change after Forsyth County Board of Elections officials conducted a recount Wednesday night. Motsinger will advance to the general election, along with Ronda Mays and Valerie Brockenbrough.

In a statement on social media, Winikoff thanked the board of elections officials for their work and congratulated the candidates moving forward.

She said she’ll also continue to advocate for the school system as a community member.