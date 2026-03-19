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Trump administration finalizing deal to scrap massive offshore wind project in North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 19, 2026 at 6:44 AM EDT
File photo: The project would be located in the 112,800 acres Dominion Energy currently is leasing from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach.
Dominion Energy
File photo: wind turbines.

A shift in federal energy policy is making waves from the White House to the Carolina coast. The New York Times reports the Trump administration is finalizing a deal to scrap massive offshore wind projects in North Carolina and New York.

Under the proposed settlement, the Justice Department would pay French developer TotalEnergies more than $928 million to walk away from federal leases—effectively reimbursing the company for its winning bids. But there’s a catch: in exchange for cancelling the wind farms, TotalEnergies must agree to ramp up investments in natural gas projects in Texas.

If the company refuses the buyout, officials have indicated the administration may still cancel the leases, potentially setting off a lengthy and costly legal battle. For North Carolina, this means plans for turbines in federal waters would be on ice until at least the 2030s.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston