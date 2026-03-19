Prescribed burn in Croatan National Forest will create smoky skies on Thursday

Smoke will be lingering in the air in Jones County on Thursday as part of a planned effort to keep forests healthy.

The Croatan National Forest is conducting a 524-acre prescribed burn today at the Sutton Trac. The operation is located off Great Lake Road near the community of Kuhns, about 10 miles south of Maysville.

Rangers are using a helicopter to manage the ignition. Officials said drones are strictly prohibited in the area, as they interfere with aerial firefighting efforts.

While there are no trail or recreation closures, officials are asking everyone to avoid Great Lake Road for the duration of the burn. Drivers are asked to stay alert for fire traffic and respect all posted signage.

Smoke will likely be visible throughout the day. Real-time air quality can be tracked HERE.

An interactive map of the Sutton Trac can be viewed at the Forest Service website.