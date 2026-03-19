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Prescribed burn in Croatan National Forest will create smoky skies on Thursday

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 19, 2026 at 9:38 AM EDT
Croatan
Annette Weston
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PRE News & Ideas
File: The Great Lake fire in the Croatan National Forest in April, 2023.

Smoke will be lingering in the air in Jones County on Thursday as part of a planned effort to keep forests healthy.

The Croatan National Forest is conducting a 524-acre prescribed burn today at the Sutton Trac. The operation is located off Great Lake Road near the community of Kuhns, about 10 miles south of Maysville.

Rangers are using a helicopter to manage the ignition. Officials said drones are strictly prohibited in the area, as they interfere with aerial firefighting efforts.

While there are no trail or recreation closures, officials are asking everyone to avoid Great Lake Road for the duration of the burn. Drivers are asked to stay alert for fire traffic and respect all posted signage.

Smoke will likely be visible throughout the day. Real-time air quality can be tracked HERE.

An interactive map of the Sutton Trac can be viewed at the Forest Service website.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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