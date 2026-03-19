Newport Mayor stepping down, ending 12-year run as the town’s leader.

After more than a decade, Newport Mayor Dennis Barber is stepping down. In a surprise announcement, Barber revealed he will retire on April 30th, ending a 12-year run as the town’s leader.

First elected in 2013, Barber’s tenure was defined by a massive overhaul of emergency services and navigating the town’s growth ahead of the new Interstate 42 project. A veteran of both the Coast Guard and the Sheriff’s Office, Barber says he’s ready to trade city hall for more time with his family.

The Newport Town Council is set to meet April 8th to appoint a Mayor Pro Tem and map out the transition. For now, the town is preparing to say goodbye to the man who’s been a staple at every Pig Drop and community Hootenanny for years.