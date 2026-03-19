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Newport Mayor stepping down, ending 12-year run as the town’s leader.

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 19, 2026 at 6:38 AM EDT
First elected in 2013, Mayor Dennis Barber’s tenure was defined by a massive overhaul of emergency services and navigating the town’s growth ahead of the new Interstate 42 project.
Town of Newport
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First elected in 2013, Mayor Dennis Barber’s tenure was defined by a massive overhaul of emergency services and navigating the town’s growth ahead of the new Interstate 42 project.

After more than a decade, Newport Mayor Dennis Barber is stepping down. In a surprise announcement, Barber revealed he will retire on April 30th, ending a 12-year run as the town’s leader.

First elected in 2013, Barber’s tenure was defined by a massive overhaul of emergency services and navigating the town’s growth ahead of the new Interstate 42 project. A veteran of both the Coast Guard and the Sheriff’s Office, Barber says he’s ready to trade city hall for more time with his family.

The Newport Town Council is set to meet April 8th to appoint a Mayor Pro Tem and map out the transition. For now, the town is preparing to say goodbye to the man who’s been a staple at every Pig Drop and community Hootenanny for years.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston