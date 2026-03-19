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NC Wildlife calling on coastal citizen scientists to help protect species of special concern

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 19, 2026 at 6:29 AM EDT
Diamondback Terrapins are small, aquatic turtles that live near coastal marshes, estuaries and tidal creeks. They are listed as a species of special concern and greatest conservation need.
North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission
Diamondback Terrapins are small, aquatic turtles that live near coastal marshes, estuaries and tidal creeks. They are listed as a species of special concern and greatest conservation need.

Wildlife officials are calling on coastal citizen scientists to grab their kayaks and help protect a North Carolina species of special concern.

The state Wildlife Resources Commission is kicking off the 2026 Terrapin Tally. The annual survey tracks diamondback terrapins—small, marsh-dwelling turtles that are critical to the health of saltmarsh ecosystems but difficult for biologists to track alone.

Volunteers take to the water to document sightings, providing vital data that has already helped change local fishing rules to prevent these turtles from drowning in crab pots.

Mandatory training sessions are coming up April 11th at Carolina Beach and April 18th at Hammocks Beach State Park. Registration is required.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston