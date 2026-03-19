NC Wildlife calling on coastal citizen scientists to help protect species of special concern

Wildlife officials are calling on coastal citizen scientists to grab their kayaks and help protect a North Carolina species of special concern.

The state Wildlife Resources Commission is kicking off the 2026 Terrapin Tally. The annual survey tracks diamondback terrapins—small, marsh-dwelling turtles that are critical to the health of saltmarsh ecosystems but difficult for biologists to track alone.

Volunteers take to the water to document sightings, providing vital data that has already helped change local fishing rules to prevent these turtles from drowning in crab pots.

Mandatory training sessions are coming up April 11th at Carolina Beach and April 18th at Hammocks Beach State Park. Registration is required.