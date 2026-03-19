Cone Health launching mobile clinics to expand cardiovascular, prenatal care access

Cone Health is rolling out two new mobile clinics aimed at improving access to cardiovascular and reproductive care across the Piedmont.

One unit will provide screenings and education for conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol. The other will focus on gynecologic services, including prenatal and reproductive care.

In a news release, the health system notes that heart disease remains a leading cause of death in Guilford County — and that Guilford and Forsyth rank among the lowest counties in the state for early prenatal care.

Officials say the mobile clinics are designed to bring resources directly into underserved communities and help connect patients with follow-up care.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m. at the Renaissance Shops.