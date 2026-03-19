Arguments begin Thursday in legal showdown over future of North Carolina coastline

Arguments begin today in a legal showdown over the future of North Carolina’s coastline. The state’s Court of Appeals is weighing a dispute over 30 government rules that oversee everything from beachfront development to the preservation of Jockey’s Ridge State Park.

The battle pits two state agencies against each other: the Rules Review Commission and the Coastal Resources Commission. At the heart of the case is whether these environmental protections were properly filed under state law.

The Rules Review Commission moved to strip the regulations last year, but a lower court judge stepped in to reinstate them, calling the rules "essential" for managing shoreline erosion and storm protection.

Legal experts say the outcome won't just affect coastal permits—it could redefine how much power state agencies have to bypass legislative oversight.