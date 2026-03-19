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Arguments begin Thursday in legal showdown over future of North Carolina coastline

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 19, 2026 at 6:23 AM EDT
Located in Nags Head, Jockey's Ridge is the largest active sand dune on the East Coast and it's home to a state park. The Senate bill designates the surrounding land as an area of environmental concern.
North Carolina State Parks
File: Located in Nags Head, Jockey's Ridge is the largest active sand dune on the East Coast and it's home to a state park.

Arguments begin today in a legal showdown over the future of North Carolina’s coastline. The state’s Court of Appeals is weighing a dispute over 30 government rules that oversee everything from beachfront development to the preservation of Jockey’s Ridge State Park.

The battle pits two state agencies against each other: the Rules Review Commission and the Coastal Resources Commission. At the heart of the case is whether these environmental protections were properly filed under state law.

The Rules Review Commission moved to strip the regulations last year, but a lower court judge stepped in to reinstate them, calling the rules "essential" for managing shoreline erosion and storm protection.

Legal experts say the outcome won't just affect coastal permits—it could redefine how much power state agencies have to bypass legislative oversight.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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