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Roy Cooper stops in Asheville’s RAD for campaign tour

BPR News | By Jose Sandoval
Published March 18, 2026 at 4:23 PM EDT
Former North Carolina Gov. and now Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate race ,Roy Cooper, campaigning on March 18 at RAD Brewing Co in Asheville's River Arts District as part of his “Make Stuff Cost Less” tour.
Gerard Albert III
/
BPR News
Former North Carolina Gov. and now Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate race Roy Cooper, campaigning on March 18 at RAD Brewing Co in Asheville's River Arts District as part of his “Make Stuff Cost Less” tour.

Former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, now a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, campaigned Wednesday in Asheville’s River Arts District as part of his “Make Stuff Cost Less” tour.

The statewide tour is aimed at highlighting Cooper’s plans to make life more affordable for North Carolinians.

During Wednesday’s stop, Cooper spoke about a range of issues, including federal funding for Western North Carolina in the wake of Hurricane Helene and rising utility costs. He is advocating to ban utility companies from disconnecting power during extreme weather conditions.

“We have to do all we can to protect North Carolinians when they are at their most vulnerable, even when they haven't been able to keep up with their bill payments,” Cooper said.

Cooper is set to face the former chair of the Republican National Committee, Michael Whatley, in November for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Tom Tillis, who is not seeking reelection.

The race is expected to be among the most competitive Senate contests in the 2026 midterm elections.
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Jose Sandoval
Jose Sandoval is the afternoon host and reporter for Blue Ridge Public Radio.
See stories by Jose Sandoval