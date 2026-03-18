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Poll: Race for North Carolina’s open U.S. Senate seat is in statistical dead heat

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 18, 2026 at 6:44 AM EDT
Frederic J. Brown
/
AFP/Getty Images

The race for North Carolina’s open U.S. Senate seat is starting in a statistical dead heat. A new poll released by Public Policy Polling shows former Governor Roy Cooper holding a narrow three-point lead over Republican Michael Whatley, 47 percent to 44 percent.

The results, based on a survey more than 500 North Carolina voters, fall within the poll's 4.2 percent margin of error. While Cooper currently maintains higher name recognition from his two terms as governor, analysts note that nearly ten percent of the electorate remains undecided.

The poll highlights North Carolina’s status as a key battleground, as Republicans look to defend the seat and Democrats hope Cooper’s undefeated statewide record can flip it.

With both candidates moving past their March primaries, the focus now shifts to a high-stakes general election campaign that experts say could be decided by the narrowest of margins.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston