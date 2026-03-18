Poll: Race for North Carolina’s open U.S. Senate seat is in statistical dead heat

The race for North Carolina’s open U.S. Senate seat is starting in a statistical dead heat. A new poll released by Public Policy Polling shows former Governor Roy Cooper holding a narrow three-point lead over Republican Michael Whatley, 47 percent to 44 percent.

The results, based on a survey more than 500 North Carolina voters, fall within the poll's 4.2 percent margin of error. While Cooper currently maintains higher name recognition from his two terms as governor, analysts note that nearly ten percent of the electorate remains undecided.

The poll highlights North Carolina’s status as a key battleground, as Republicans look to defend the seat and Democrats hope Cooper’s undefeated statewide record can flip it.

With both candidates moving past their March primaries, the focus now shifts to a high-stakes general election campaign that experts say could be decided by the narrowest of margins.